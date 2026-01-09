NFP says broken coalition agreements forced GPU exit
Updated | By Newswatch
National Freedom Party President Ivan Barnes has acknowledged that internal party issues contributed to the party's challenges while serving in the Government of Provincial Unity.
Barnes provided more details about the organisation's decision to ditch KZN's governing coalition at a media briefing in Durban on Friday morning.
" We wanted to create a government that is for the people and by the people, but unfortunately, the National Freedom Party had its own woes, and our woes have led this organisation to be undermined, criticised, and looked down upon.
“We are pronounced as failures. We are portrayed as people who went to this coalition for positions.
"We need to tell the truth as it is and shame the devil. I think we owe the people of KZN an apology."
The NFP's decision to leave the GPU on Wednesday follows the MK Party's failed attempt to remove Premier Thami Ntuli in the legislature last month.
The NFP instructed its sole MPL and Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to support the motion.
However, she voted against it and has now been ordered to resign.
Experts say the party's exit from the coalition creates a political stalemate in the province.
The National Freedom Party is holding a press briefing is #Durban this morning after the party pulled out of the KZN GPU. NFP President, Ivan Barnes has opened the presser with a few words to the people of KZN and its members. @nushera pic.twitter.com/aeh5SKl8cO— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) January 9, 2026
