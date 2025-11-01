NFP to meet with MK Party as it changes tune on GPU

The NFP, which is part of the Government of Provincial Unity, has recently aired its dismay with the KZN’s current multi-party govern.

The NFP’s leadership held a media briefing in Durban on Saturday calling for KZN Premier Thami Ntuli’s removal, accusing him of failing to act on corruption in several departments.

Motion of no confidence

NFP President Ivan Barnes says they and the MKP share the common view that Ntuli's leadership cannot be trusted.

“We were not there when they started the emotion of no confidence. There was no meeting. When we raised that we do not have confidence in the premier, it is then when they sent us an invitation.”

“Last year, we said we will meet with any party to talk about government and between all of us that are here through the corridors, all parties have met with MK and try to seal a deal.

That is why we are saying there is a general feeling in all partners to say MKP must take lead.”

Government of Provincial Unity

“We have not withdrawn from the GPU.”

The NFP, which holds one seat in the KZN Legislature, says it is being undermined.

It says it will not allow itself to be bullied by other political parties.

