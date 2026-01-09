NFP to explain KZN GPU exit decision on Friday

Analyst Dr Imraan Buccus says although the MK has the majority of votes in the province, they have not been in power.





“We have a coalition led by the IFP with an IFP premier. With the NFP stepping out of the GPU, we now have a political stalemate. That means we have 40 votes on either side."





Buccus says despite holding just one seat, the NFP held the balance of power in the governing coalition led by the IFP, alongside the ANC and the DA.





It's decision to leave comes after last month’s unsuccessful motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli.





The NFP had instructed its sole MPL and Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to support the MK Party’s motion alongside the EFF.





She instead voted against it.





Shinga has now been ordered to resign.





Buccus says the move could complicate legislative and developmental processes.





“It also means that there will be a a level of instability. We know that a motion of no confidence is hanging in the balance, and there seems to be a shift towards MK with NFP gravitating towards MK, but it's also a hard one to call because you have 40 votes on either side.





“The key factor for me would be the fact that you have sleeper agents within the ANC that could vote on the side of MK and its partners.





“But that becomes a difficult one to call because sleeper agents are likely to jump ship closer to the local government elections, and the reason they will jump ship is to secure their own material interest.”





The NFP's expected to give reasons for its withdrawal from GPU at a media briefing in Durban on Friday morning.





