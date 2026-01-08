NFP exits KZN provincial unity government

The NFP announced on Wednesday that it has withdrawn from the coalition with immediate effect, following a decision taken at a National Executive Committee meeting.

Despite holding a single seat in the 80-member provincial legislature, the party has played a kingmaker role in the coalition, which is led by the IFP alongside the ANC and the DA.

The move follows the collapse of last month's motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli and raises serious questions about the future of the GPU.

The National Freedom Party had directed its sole representative in the legislature and Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to support the MK Party's motion alongside the EFF.

Shinga instead voted against the proposal, saying it did not meet constitutional or governance requirements.

In its statement, the NFP has also ordered Shinga, who serves as its provincial chairperson, to resign.

The party began a disciplinary hearing into her recent suspension over claims of misconduct this week.

The NFP is expected to brief the media on Friday.