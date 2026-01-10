NFP denies KZN co-governing pact with MKP, EFF after GPU exit

The party this week withdrew from the government of provincial unity that includes the IFP, ANC and DA.





The NFP's decision comes after last month's failed no-confidence vote against Premier Thami Ntuli.





The party had ordered its sole MPL and Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to vote in favour of removing Ntuli from office, but she defied the party.





NFP president, Ivan Barnes, spoke about the developments at a media event in Durban on Friday.





" We had an agreement between MK EFF and NFP on the motion of no confidence. That's where it ended and we did make ourselves clear. They have just assumed that now that we are pulling out of the GPU, we are going somewhere. The NFP is pulling out of the GPU to remain [an] opposition [party]."





ALSO READ: ANC KZN insists GPU remains stable despite NFP withdrawal





Barnes reiterated the party’s view that the NFP, which holds a single seat in the provincial legislature, has been undermined by its coalition partners.





He says the NFP will not be a pushover.





Barnes told reporters that when the party agreed to join the GPU, there was a deal that there would be an oversight committee that would sit on a regular basis to monitor the government’s performance.





" Those who feel they need us within the GPU must go back to our agreements because we did have agreements and they failed to honour them. Now that [their backs are against] the wall, they cannot now come and say we want to be a principle-based organisation."





He's confirmed the ANC has written to the party since its decision to withdraw from the GPU, adding the NFP is open to engage with all others.





