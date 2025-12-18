NFP demands answers from KZN MEC Shinga over confidence vote defiance

The party’s leadership wants clarity on why its sole MPL did not follow the mandate issued ahead of the vote.





The NFP’s National Executive Committee says it has written to Shinga demanding a full written report on how she participated in the debate that sought to remove Premier Thami Ntuli.





The leadership wants her to detail her contribution and explain why she rejected the motion.





Before Monday’s sitting, the NFP had publicly declared its support for the MK Party-sponsored motion to remove the premier.





However, during Monday's special sitting, Shinga seemingly defied the party position when she rejected the motion when it was her turn on the podium, arguing it failed to meet governance and constitutional thresholds.





Shinga told the House the debate had been driven by political excitement rather than evidence of poor performance by the executive.





The NEC now wants her to justify her actions and explain why disciplinary steps should not be taken.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)