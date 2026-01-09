NFP cites governance concerns as it exits KZN GPU

It withdrew from the governing coalition this week.





The decision came after the failure of last month’s motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli.





The NFP's MPL Mbali Shinga defied an order to support the MK Party motion with the EFF.





The party's one seat held the balance of power for the GPU, raising serious concerns about what happens next.





Barnes said that when the party agreed to join the GPU, there was an understanding that an oversight committee would meet regularly to monitor performance.





" To monitor that these four organisations governing GPU, are they going according to what we agreed upon? Accountability, transparency, clean government, and proper service delivery.





NFP says internal woes partly to blame for exit from KZN coalition





"The political administration was that now we need to agree on other issues that are pertaining to government. Once we gave them the green light of running the province, they ceased to come to our meetings."





Barnes said the party has expressed its dissatisfaction about being undermined.





" It's either that they were too busy to answer our calls, or they were too busy to respond to our request for meetings, but what we saw these two doing is managing an individual instead of the organisation.





"That is why the spokesperson of the IFP, they could have a good relationship between an individual, which is our deployee concerned, and they have selective amnesia. They claim they don't know whom to talk to when it comes to issues of governance, but when they wanted to run the province. They followed us like a puppy."





