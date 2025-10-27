NFP calls for political reset in KZN, urges new govt formation

It says it no longer has confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli or the coalition that brought the Government of Provincial Unity to power.





The NFP says the unity government has failed to deliver on promises of transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery.





It accuses its coalition partners of prioritising politics over people’s needs, citing wasteful spending and weak leadership that have undermined stability.





Party president Ivan Barnes says it may be time for the MK Party, which won the most votes in last year’s provincial elections, to take the lead in forming a new government that reflects the will of the people.





The NFP’s decision comes more than a year after it used its single seat in the legislature to seal a co-governing pact with the IFP, ANC, and DA.





It's an alliance it now calls ineffective and lacking genuine partnership.





The MK Party holds 37 of the 80 seats in the provincial legislature, falling four short of a majority.





