Newlands East murder suspect in court
Updated | By Newswatch
A wanted murder suspect is due to line up in a Durban court soon.
After a months-long search, police arrested Kyle Grimmett in Ifafa near Port Shepstone on the south coast on Tuesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says Grimmett's arrest was a joint effort between detectives from Newlands East and Umzinto.
The 35-year-old was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder.
In June, a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside her Newlands home.
On the same day, a 35-year-old woman and her 13-year-old were allegedly attacked and stabbed by Grimmett in Lakehaven.
Grimmett will face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
