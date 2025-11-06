Newlands East murder suspect in court

After a months-long search, police arrested Kyle Grimmett in Ifafa near Port Shepstone on the south coast on Tuesday.





Provincial police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says Grimmett's arrest was a joint effort between detectives from Newlands East and Umzinto.





The 35-year-old was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder.





In June, a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside her Newlands home.





On the same day, a 35-year-old woman and her 13-year-old were allegedly attacked and stabbed by Grimmett in Lakehaven.





Grimmett will face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.





