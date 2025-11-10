Newcastle mops up after flooding, braces for fresh storm

Mop-up operations continued Monday.

Disaster management teams are attending to flooded zones, while several streets in the CBD that were closed to traffic were reopened.

Affected areas include Ayliff Street, Kirkland Street, Scott and Bird Street, Patterson and Allen Street, as well as Amcor Dam Road in Umfolozi.

Some of the property that suffered damage includes homes, government offices, an old-age home and vehicles.

Municipal engineers have been inspecting damaged sites to determine the extent of storm-related damage, especially where road surfaces and paving were lifted.

Mayor Dube joined some of them to see the impact firsthand.

“The floods have caused a lot of damage, but they’ve also prompted us to find new ways to reduce the impact of heavy rains on our residents. It’s clear that we need to improve the maintenance of our municipal drainage system, because the water levels show that our infrastructure needs to be upgraded to handle such large volumes of water.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle farmer Tyrone Botch says they are doing all they can to lessen the impact of the floods as more storms are expected to hit the area on Monday and Tuesday.

He says Sunday’s storm was terrifying.

“Lot of rain, very stormy, lot of thunder and lightning. I live on a farm and my dam looked like it was the sea. It had waves and everything. Basically, the staff on the farm are digging trenches and furrows so the water can drain off into the nearby dams and streams, so we can at least have access in and out of the farm.

“Obviously if you don't have a 4x4, you won't be able to get in and out of the farm so that's what we are doing to give us less of an impact on the farm.”

