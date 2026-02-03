Newcastle man rearrested for drug dealing while out on bail
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Police and private security officers nabbed the 37-year-old and another man in Newcastle on a count of drug dealing.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Paul Magwaza, says members of the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit were tipped off about a consignment of drugs being moved from Gauteng to Newcastle.
The suspect was placed under surveillance on Monday and monitored until officers moved in and made the arrest.
ALSO READ: KZN Popcru blames staff shortages, overcrowding for prison drug problem
"The suspect was found in possession of drugs, and a search at his residence led to the recovery of crystal meth. The 37-year-old suspect, who is out on bail on a drug-related matter, was placed under arrest and charged with dealing in drugs."
Magwaza says they were then told about a second suspect who was said to be making plans to leave his home with a large quantity of drugs.
He says officers stopped the man and searched his vehicle.
Magwaza says he was arrested and charged with drug dealing after police found crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash in the car.
The suspects are due to line up on Tuesday at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tenn...East Coast Breakfast 59 minutes ago
-
SASSA payment dates and amounts for February 2026 confirmed
February 2026 Sassa grant payment dates have been confirmed, giving mill...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago