Newcastle man rearrested for drug dealing while out on bail

Police and private security officers nabbed the 37-year-old and another man in Newcastle on a count of drug dealing.





Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Paul Magwaza, says members of the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit were tipped off about a consignment of drugs being moved from Gauteng to Newcastle.





The suspect was placed under surveillance on Monday and monitored until officers moved in and made the arrest.





"The suspect was found in possession of drugs, and a search at his residence led to the recovery of crystal meth. The 37-year-old suspect, who is out on bail on a drug-related matter, was placed under arrest and charged with dealing in drugs."





Magwaza says they were then told about a second suspect who was said to be making plans to leave his home with a large quantity of drugs.

He says officers stopped the man and searched his vehicle.





Magwaza says he was arrested and charged with drug dealing after police found crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash in the car.





The suspects are due to line up on Tuesday at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court.





