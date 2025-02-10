Newborn saved from Verulam stormwater drain
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A case of child abandonment is being investigated after a newborn was found in a stormwater drain in Verulam.
Private security officers were flagged down yesterday afternoon passersby who found the infant.
They had heard cries coming from the drain and had expected to find an animal stuck inside.
Instead, they discovered it was a baby girl inside a plastic bag.
She was pulled out to safety and medics were called.
Reaction Unit South Africa paramedic Devan Perumal was one of the first responders.
"I assessed the baby immediately and found that the baby was well and healthy from a physical examination. The baby was wrapped in a wet t-shirt. I removed it and used a jacket we had on hand to cover the baby."
Perumal says seeing the child like that deeply sad.
"It was a life-touching moment for me because the [fact] that someone would risk putting a child in a storm water drain - the intent was to get rid of the child. At that spot, it would have been extremely quite and nobody would have noticed that the child was there."
