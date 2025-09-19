New Ward 64 councillor in eThekwini spells out his agenda

The DA's Norman Gilbert is the ward's new councillor after a hotly contested by-election on Wednesday.

The party won 62.9% of votes in the ward, which includes Yellowwood Park, Woodlands and Montclair.

It is an increase from the 55% the party received in the 2021 local government elections.

The MK Party took 1,141 votes, followed by the ANC with 516 votes. A total of 5,074 people voted.

Norman Gilbert has outlined his mandate as the new ward councillor.

"Residents are starting to understand that local government elections are about service delivery. Everybody wants to have water in their taps. They want to have electricity when they switch their lights on, and they want to have clean streets without sewage running down them.

"We certainly are going to take that baton and run for our community."

The provincial IEC confirmed there were tensions at a voting station in Montclair.

It's believed there were incidents of voter intimidation and assault, which the regional ANC has condemned as criminal and barbaric.

Gilbert says it has not deterred him from his work.

"I didn't see any ugly, physical altercations. I saw a lot of jeering at one another, and I think that's acceptable in the space, but nothing resolves these kinds of situations better than constructive dialogue.

"We need to sit down and understand that we represent our relative constituents.

"I am not a councillor for a select group of people. I understand that there is a group of people who selected me and gave me their vote of confidence but now that I sit in that seat, I represent every, single resident of Ward 64.”

Ward 64 is one of eThekwini’s largest wards, with over 21,000 registered voters.

