New SA study flags baby food for added flavourings

The warning is by researchers who say over a third of commercial complementary foods for babies aged 6 to 23 months contains added flavourings, mostly sweet ones like vanilla, chocolate and honey.

The study by a team at Stellenbosch University found almost 85% of baby cereals and porridges contained flavourings.

Wilana Barnard from Department of Food Sciences in Stellenbosch says some of the findings were concerning.

“We found that many packaged foods for babies and young children sold in South Africa contain flavourings that could harm their eating habits and health.”

Most of the packaged baby food they looked at for the study was produced in South Africa.

The research also found that many products violated national labelling laws.

Some of the claims of “no added flavourings” on the product labels were misleading or inaccurate.

“Just over half (51%) of CCFs complied with all South African labelling regulations relating to flavourings and more than three quarters (78,3%) violated regulations relating to non‐addition claims. Non-addition claims are statements that say a certain ingredient – usually one that’s commonly added to similar foods – has not been added to the product.”

The researchers are calling for stricter regulatory processes to ensure food manufacturers provide safe and honestly labelled options for infants and toddlers.

They warn that misleading packaging could shape unhealthy eating habits early in life.

“To protect our babies and young children, the flavourings in these commercial complimentary foods need to be reevaluated and labelling regulations must be properly enforced.”

The study has been published in Maternal & Child Nutrition.

