New record for SA tourism as international arrivals top 10 million

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says more than 10.4 million visitors arrived in the country in 2025, a 17.6 % increase on the previous year.

She says this is the first time arrivals have exceeded pre-COVID levels.

" It is exceeding the previous highest number of 2018. We have now, for the first time, exceeded the 2019 arrivals by 2.6%. So now I don't want to hear about COVID anymore. We are not recovering anymore; we are growing now."

She says KZN recorded high tourism activity this December.

" And they've welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors. So, well done to KwaZulu-Natal, to Durban for having turned the corner and that they are now again, one of the best destinations for people to visit."

De Lille says the upcoming opening of the Club Med in KwaDukuza will also boost both the province and country's tourism numbers.

" We are opening the first Club Med in Southern Africa in June of 2026. It's an investment of R2.5 billion, a public-private partnership. So that is showing confidence in our country that people can invest here."

