New long-term medications revolutionising obesity treatment in SA

That's according to a medical expert who says the treatment comes at a time when the country has some of the highest obesity rates in the world.





At 39.4%, there are more overweight people in KwaZulu-Natal than anywhere else in the country.





General Practitioner, Dr Charlene Wolberg, says obesity has long been recognised as a chronic disease, but the arrival of GLP-1 medications means doctors can now treat it long-term, like any other chronic condition.





"Until now, there were no real medications that could be used chronically. So, I think the advent of these newer medications has now prompted people to look and treat obesity as a chronic disease state."





Dr Wolberg says obesity is driven by factors such as processed foods, stress, screen time, hormones, and genetics.





" Factors like lifestyle - so eating properly and physical exercise are very important tools that the patient needs to use, but sometimes it's not enough and patients need to add medications to help address the biology of that underlying disease of obesity.





"So it's programmes like this and it's getting the awareness out there."





Dr Wolberg says the challenge now is shifting the old narrative that obesity is a problem of willpower, rather than a medical condition.





" We are trying to get across to the public that the idea that it's a lack of self-control, and it's just because you're lazy or in your own control, we try to change that narrative. So, we need people to understand that it's a chronic disease like any other chronic disease."





