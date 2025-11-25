New Hanover flood damage ‘made worse’ by flouting of bylaws, says MEC

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says lives will continue to be lost if councils fail to stop people from building illegally in high-risk areas.

Buthelezi made the call during a visit to New Hanover on Tuesday.

He visited the area to assess storm damage in the uMshwathi LocalMunicipality that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman.

The search continues for the two missing people who were swept away by raging waters while they were inside their cottages built along a local riverbank.

“Because even the people where they have built, their municipality had not given permission for them to build there, but they built there in any case. It's very unfortunate that even the victims that we are talking about today are simply because people built in areas where they were not supposed to build.”

Disaster teams say 465 people from 108 households were affected by Sunday's storm.

A total of 117 houses were damaged or destroyed, leaving 79 people without shelter.

Relief efforts are underway with humanitarian groups providing hot meals, blankets, hygiene packs, and emergency shelter.

Clean-up operations have begun as residents start rebuilding.

Authorities have also confirmed that the woman who died was from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

Buthelezi says more storms are expected in the coming days and has urged communities to stay alert and follow all weather warnings.

“The severe weather conditions were across the province; there were seven districts that were affected. But where we are now in the Umgungundlovu district in Umshwahti, that is where the greatest damage was. And as we can see, it happened across the Injasuthi Riverbank, which is where people unfortunately then lost their belongings and where the houses collapsed.”