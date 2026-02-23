New firearm charge added as Mugabe bail hearing postponed

The pair appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of a firearm. Their arrest last week followed a shooting incident involving a 23-year-old gardener at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park.





One of the defence lawyers, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said the postponement was linked to outstanding verification processes involving the accused.





"It seems that they still need to approach the Department of Home Affairs and other agencies in order to verify a number of things incidental to the statuses of the accused. Of course, we can’t really go too deep into that because we don’t know the nature, safe for what was stated in court, what the nature of those inquiries is. I think we’re just allowing them to, at this stage, continue with their investigations," Mnguni told the media outside court.





Mnguni declined to comment on the relationship between the two accused.





"We can’t, at this stage, speak on that. Again, it’s something that we still need to take instructions on. A lot of this has been brought forward by the media. It’s not what’s been put forward in terms of a docket or anything of that nature. So once we have the full docket, we can then deal with those issues. Are they related? No comment on that."





State prosecutor Lufuno Maphiri outlined the charges before the court, confirming that both accused face attempted murder under the doctrine of common purpose.





"Attempted murder, which is count number one. The state will be applying the doctrine of common purpose. Both of the accused persons are facing that count."





He added that the second charge relates directly to the missing firearm allegedly used in the shooting.





"That is defeating and obstructing the course of justice. This is in relation to the firearm that was allegedly used during the commission of the offence, which, to date, has not been recovered. Both of them are facing that charge."





Maphiri said the third count relates to possession of a firearm believed to have been concealed after the incident.





"It is with great suspicion that this firearm, which had actually been concealed, which we believe is the weapon that was used during the commission of the offence."





The state confirmed it is opposing the accused’s immediate release on bail, citing ongoing profiling processes and verification of their status in South Africa.





"The state still needs to do the profiling of both accused persons to also check their status in the Republic of South Africa," Maphiri said.





Police investigations are ongoing.





