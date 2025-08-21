New eThekwini tariffs to kick in

These changes are expected to appear in the second billing cycle, which began on Wednesday.





The metro has explained that during the first billing cycle, a technical glitch caused some accounts to show incorrect tariffs.





It says the issue has now been fixed.





City officials have added that any billing discrepancies, whether customers were overcharged or undercharged, will be automatically corrected in the next billing cycle.





"The municipality remains dedicated to ensuring accuracy and transparency in all billing processes and thanks residents for their ongoing support,” it said in a statement.





"The municipality urges customers with any billing-related queries to visit their nearest Sizakala Customer Services Centre."





