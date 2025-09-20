New Durban airport on the cards

The City has announced it is exploring plans for a second airport on the South Coast.

Officials, including Mayor Cyril Xaba, recently met with key figures at the Mayoral Tourism Trade Stakeholder engagement in the Durban CBD.

Among other things, the meeting was aimed at addressing existing challenges within the tourism sector and promoting new programmes.

Part of the metro's plans is looking at having a second airport to boost the industry and improve regional accessibility.

The Durban International Airport in Prospecton was replaced by King Shaka International Airport in 2010, after operating for nearly 60 years.

The City has not stated where along the south coast the new airport will be or given a timeline on when construction will begin.









