New date for Madlanga Commission expected soon

The spokesperson for the commission, Jeremy Michaels, has told the SABC that final tests are being completed.









The commission will investigate KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of political interference in the criminal justice system..









Procurement delays forced the commission to postpone its hearings, which were due to get underway on Monday.





READ: Top Justice officials suspended for Madlanga Commission delay









Michaels says consultations with witnesses are underway while the Justice Department and service providers ensure all systems are functional.





" Commission is focused on ensuring that all the necessary ICT infrastructure is fully functional to ensure the investigators and the legal team are able to continue with the critically important work of getting to the bottom of the allegations made by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi."





