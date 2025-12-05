New Cloudflare outage takes some sites offline
Multiple online platforms including US President Donald
Trump's Truth Social network were briefly down Friday, with American internet
services company Cloudflare acknowledging its systems were to blame.
An error message mentioning Cloudflare was displayed to people trying to visit Truth Social and other sites, such as graphic design platform Canva, until around 0930 GMT.
"We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare's network," the company's chief technology officer Dane Knecht posted on the X social network at 0920 GMT, adding that the cause was "not an attack".
Many X users had complained of problems connecting to other sites earlier in the day.
Cloudflare is a platform that provides services including security and traffic management and optimisation for websites and applications.
It claims to manage around 20 percent of global internet traffic.
A recent outage affecting its services in mid-November took many widely-used sites offline for several hours.
