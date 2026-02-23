New charge added as firearm remains missing in Mugabe son’s case
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest for the attempted murder of a 23-year-old gardener at his Hyde Park home.
The son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest for the attempted murder of a 23-year-old gardener at his Hyde Park home.
Speaking to SABC News, Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhluwi confirmed that the firearm allegedly used in the attack has not yet been recovered.
"Indeed, the firearm that was used in the commission of the crime has not been found. As we already indicated last week, the two suspects, aged 28 and 33 years old, have been arrested for attempted murder, and they will be appearing today for attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice, since the firearm has not been found."
The addition of the charge of defeating the ends of justice follows investigators' determination that the missing firearm is a key piece of evidence in the case.
Nevhuhluwi stressed that despite the missing weapon, police are confident in the strength of the case.
"We do believe, even if the firearm has not been found, that with what we have gathered so far with the investigation team, we will bring a case before the magistrate’s court."
She also clarified that a bail application is unlikely to proceed during the first appearance.
"As you know, it is a first appearance. Normally, with first court appearances, you will not get a bail application finalised on the first time of appearance. We are finalising the docket, and our investigating officers are still working on some issues."
The victim, who sustained injuries during the incident, remains hospitalised. Police continue to monitor the precinct to ensure the victim's safety and maintain communication with medical personnel.
"The victim is still in the hospital, still getting medical attention. We do have officials looking around the surroundings, and the precinct is being guarded," Nevhuhluwi said.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide
Why is “Pray for Mexico” everywhere right now? The death of El Mencho ha...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
SA universities rethink exams and assignments as AI reshapes assessments
AI is reshaping university assessments in South Africa. From oral exams ...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago