Neurosurgeon bikes across SA to raise funds

Doctor Andre Hattingh is riding a 7,000-kilometre motorbike across South Africa to raise funds for the medical care of vulnerable children.

His 21-day trip that started in the Western Cape has now brought him to KwaZulu-Natal.

"I was a volunteer in Rwanda during the genocide. There were a million people killed there at the time we were there, and of that million, there were 36,000 children; for each child who was killed, there must have been eight to 10 children who were injured, and there was nobody who assisted them. I made a promise that one day I will do something for children."

Hattingh's non-profit, Paediatric Care Africa, provides free medical examinations for children in small towns.

He says everyone deserves access to healthcare.

Various groups and organisations are supporting him.

"They sponsor me per kilometre. We have a photograph, and it gets verified to make sure that I travel the exact distance. There is a lot of photographic evidence as we go along. We also sell cookbooks for this ride.”

The journey will end at the back in Oudtshoorn on 7 March.





