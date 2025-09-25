Netanyahu's plane takes unusual route to UN summit
Updated | By AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane took an unusual route to New York on Thursday, skirting several European countries en route to the United Nations General Assembly.
Although France had authorised Israeli use of its airspace, according to a French diplomatic source who spoke to AFP, flight-tracking data showed Netanyahu's aircraft instead took a southern path.
It crossed Greece and Italy, then veered south through the Strait of Gibraltar before heading across the Atlantic.
Britain, France and Portugal were among a string of countries to recognise a Palestinian state this week, a move Netanyahu bitterly opposes. Ireland and Spain announced their recognition in May.
Israeli media, meanwhile, reported that the detour by Netanyahu's plane was intended to avoid countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, which could enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in case of an emergency landing.
ALSO READ: Ramaphosa urges two-state solution at UN, welcomes Palestine recognition
The ICC in November issued warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, over alleged war crimes committed during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.
Spain last week announced it would support the ICC investigation and had set up a team to probe alleged human rights violations in Gaza, as part of its broader push to pressure Israel to end the war.
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. He is also slated to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week.
