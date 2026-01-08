Nestlé recalls NAN infant formula batches over toxin risk
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
Nestlé has recalled a batch of the baby formula NAN Special Pro HA 800g in South Africa due to the potential presence of a toxin.
Nestlé has recalled a batch of the baby formula NAN Special Pro HA 800g in South Africa due to the potential presence of a toxin.
The formula is for the dietary management of infants at risk of developing cow’s milk protein allergy.
ALSO READ: New SA study flags baby food for added flavourings
The product was manufactured in June 2025 and was distributed across South Africa, Namibia and Eswatini.
The affected product is NAN Special Pro HA 800g with batch number 51660742F3.
The National Consumer Commission has urged consumers in possession of the affected product to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.
"The product recall follows the identification of a potential presence of Cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus, which constitutes a food safety concern," NCC said on Wednesday.
The NAN infant formula has a lifespan of approximately eighteen months.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago