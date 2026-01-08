Nestlé recalls NAN infant formula batches over toxin risk

The formula is for the dietary management of infants at risk of developing cow’s milk protein allergy.

The product was manufactured in June 2025 and was distributed across South Africa, Namibia and Eswatini.

The affected product is NAN Special Pro HA 800g with batch number 51660742F3.

The National Consumer Commission has urged consumers in possession of the affected product to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

"The product recall follows the identification of a potential presence of Cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus, which constitutes a food safety concern," NCC said on Wednesday.

The NAN infant formula has a lifespan of approximately eighteen months.