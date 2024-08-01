Nehawu says Northdale Hospital workers must be paid ‘what is due to them’

Guards who embarked on protest action blocked the entrance to the Pietermaritzburg facility on Wednesday, preventing people from entering or leaving.

The union's Ayanda Zulu says their members raced to Dr Chota Motala Road to address the situation.

"We were informed about the incident, and we went there to ensure normality.





The engagement between the workers, of whom 100 per cent we support them as the unions, that the employers must pay what's due to them and respect the contractual obligation."

Newswatch has reached out to KZN Department of Health for comment.