Negligence probe launched over Ugu water crisis

The prolonged water supply interruptions in Hibberdene and Port Edward are at the centre of an internal probe into service delivery challenges at the south coast municipality.





Ugu's Zibini Mpurwana says as a precautionary measure, they are considering placing two water services employees on suspension.





"Employees are still at work, and they are yet to respond within the window, which is seven days in terms of the Labour Relations Act. As soon as they respond, depending on the nature of the response, then the next step will ensue.





“It's basically to address any issue that there could have been negligence on the side of the staff, or it was purely technical and beyond our control."





Residents in Hibberdene say the extended water shortages have severely affected the elderly and created hygiene concerns in the community.

On Monday, Ugu said that repair work was still underway and that the supply would be restored within a couple of days.

Mpurwana has explained the scope of their probe.



"There have been several technical interventions that were taking place, so we were looking at several possibilities, including monitoring the performance of staff, making sure that the work is being done to restore water to the community.

“In that process, we're also becoming strict in terms of monitoring negligence, if there's any possibility of such."



