Ndwedwe Municipality increases security after water project blaze

The Ndwedwe Local Municipality says tighter security
measures are in place after a R60 million water project was set back by a fire.
Last month, flames gutted construction material, including 29 bulk pipes, at the Mthombeni Bus Stop site.
The blaze disrupted water supply to nine wards.
Speaking to Newswatch, Mayor Samuel Mfeka says the project is now expected to be completed next February.
"We were expecting to finish this work by the end of September, but they have been given an extension of time due to this crisis of having this pipe burnt by whoever it is. Also, the contractor has increased the resources to try and push this project. So, the project is continuing, not with the same pace that it was going on, but currently we are doing quite okay."
