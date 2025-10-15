Ndwedwe farms using foreign nationals as cheap labour - Zikalala

On Tuesday, a multidisciplinary team led by Public Works Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala inspected the area.





Zikalala said the visit came after the department received several complaints during a previous visit.





The minister said he went with officials from the Departments of Labour, Home Affairs, and the South African Police Service.





ALSO READ: KZN Education yet to finish probes into ‘illegal business’ at Durban school





Zikalala says their visit to three farms and a shopping centre revealed that many workers were undocumented.





He said some attempted to evade arrest by jumping over fences.





" The majority of them are not registered. They don't have any form of benefit. They are not earning according to the minimum wage, which is required.





ALSO READ: Operation Dudula, March and March defend healthcare blockades in court





"So we came with the Department of Labour to ensure that people work in decent areas and earn a living wage, salaries, at least a minimum wage, and they are appropriately registered and get expected benefits.





Deputy Labour Minister Jomo Sibiya, who was present during the operation, warned that some shops will face closure if they don't meet the correct standards.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)