Ndwedwe farms using foreign nationals as cheap labour - Zikalala
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Farms and shops in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, have been warned to stop exploiting foreign nationals as cheap labour.
On Tuesday, a multidisciplinary team led by Public Works Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala inspected the area.
Zikalala said the visit came after the department received several complaints during a previous visit.
The minister said he went with officials from the Departments of Labour, Home Affairs, and the South African Police Service.
Zikalala says their visit to three farms and a shopping centre revealed that many workers were undocumented.
He said some attempted to evade arrest by jumping over fences.
" The majority of them are not registered. They don't have any form of benefit. They are not earning according to the minimum wage, which is required.
"So we came with the Department of Labour to ensure that people work in decent areas and earn a living wage, salaries, at least a minimum wage, and they are appropriately registered and get expected benefits.
Deputy Labour Minister Jomo Sibiya, who was present during the operation, warned that some shops will face closure if they don't meet the correct standards.
