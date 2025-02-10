Ndlozi shuts down speculation about joining MK Party

After months of silence, Ndlozi finally addressed ongoing rumors about his political future in the EFF.





In an exclusive interview with SABC News, Ndlozi revealed that the EFF informed him that the party leaders had intelligence suggesting he was among those planning to leave the party for Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

These claims were also publicly repeated by EFF leader Julius Malema at various events.





Following the resignations of former deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu, Malema repeatedly said he was still waiting for "the one who sings nicely" to resign.





But Ndlozi insists the party’s intelligence was based on false information.





“I can categorically state that I never planned to join the MK Party, I still don’t.





“I have never worked with anybody in the MK Party in relation to some conspiracy about my departure.





I think that whatever information they claim they have was based largely on lies,” says Ndlozi.





He maintains he was never involved in any infiltration efforts by the MK Party.





Ndlozi also confirmed that he was indeed aware of Shivambu’s plan to leave the EFF.





“I did know about Floyd’s departure, he did come to tell me of his consideration.





“The idea that I should have ran behind his back and inform other people or leadership suggested I am an informant, a gossiper and a wedge driver, I am none of those.





“It was his decision, he had to communicate it and he did,” says Ndlozi.