Ndlozi quits EFF to focus on academia, civil society

Ndlozi confirmed his resignation in an interview with SABC News on Monday, saying that he is stepping away from party politics to focus on his academic career and contribute to civil society.





He revealed that after his suspension from the EFF, he made multiple attempts to engage with the party’s leadership regarding an investigation into allegations that he was planning to leave.





However, he says he received no response.





Ndlozi says he has come to terms with the fact that the EFF’s December conference marked the end of his role in the party, leading him to step away from politics entirely.





Rumors started swirling in December when Ndlozi didn’t attend the party’s Elective Conference.





Ndlozi on his decision to leave





"I'm leaving party politics—I believe I’ve made my contribution in that space.





“We don’t live in a one-party state. We’re not in camps or a band. Politics in South Africa is a free activity, and party politics are not the only way to contribute to society.





“After this chapter, I’ve decided to step away from party politics entirely and focus first on academia. Secondly, I am deeply passionate about elevating the level of discourse in the country.





“But most importantly, I believe civil society has been a neglected space in the struggle for social change. It is within civil society that we can cultivate and agitate the true notions of freedom—where liberation is driven by the people themselves," says Ndlozi.





He adds that community development, research, and advocacy are his other interests.





"It’s time someone did for the broader South African society what AfriForum is doing for Afrikaners. That is the civil society space I am exploring and thinking about.





“Party politics do not have a monopoly on contributing to social change, and I have chosen to step away," adds Ndlozi.





He added "To be clear, the EFF is a political party, and I have officially resigned as a member. The work I intend to do requires me to be independent of any single-party affiliation.

“Overall, I believe I’ve made my contribution. There are many brilliant young and older leaders in party politics who will carry that work forward. I, however, will now contribute elsewhere," he said.





Ndlozi’s legacy in the EFF





Ndlozi has played a significant role in shaping the EFF since its inception.





He was the party's first national spokesperson from 2013 to 2020, using his sharp communication skills to establish the EFF’s public identity.





He has served as an MP since 2014 and was also the head of political education, responsible for training party members.





Additionally, he was part of the EFF’s Central Command Team (CCT), the highest decision-making structure in the party.





During his tenure in Parliament, Ndlozi was an outspoken member of various committees, including communications and public enterprises, where he frequently challenged government policies.





With his departure, Ndlozi now embarks on a new chapter—one that he believes will have a lasting impact outside of party politics.





