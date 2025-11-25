Ndimande brothers’ murder case postponed to January

The brothers, who were extradited from Eswatini earlier this month after a year-long legal battle, appeared briefly before the court on Tuesday under heavy police guard.





The postponement was granted to allow their defence counsel to collect information related to the extradition process.





The pair remain in custody as the State prepares to oppose any bail application.





Advocate Lawrence Gcaba, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, described the brothers as flight risks, noting that they fled to Eswatini following the murders and resisted extradition for months.





The postponement affects all three cases the brothers face, which collectively include 24 charges such as murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.





In addition to the murders of AKA and Tibz in February 2023, the brothers are also facing charges related to the killing of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti.





Families of the victims, including AKA’s mother, Lyn Forbes, were present in court, highlighting the ongoing emotional toll of the proceedings.





Court officials confirmed that the next appearance will allow the defence to finalise preparations while the State continues its prosecution.





The murders, captured on CCTV, shocked the nation, with AKA killed outside Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road, alongside Motsoane.





