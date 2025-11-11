Ndimande brothers formally charged in AKA murder case

Officials from Interpol and the SAPS flew to the kingdom, where Malusi and Siyabonga Ndimande were handed over to them after abandoning their year-long fight against extradition to South Africa.





They appeared in the late afternoon in court 11 and have now been formally charged in three cases, including the 2023 murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello' Tibs' Motsoane.





The brothers' matter has been postponed to the end of the November so that they can consult with their lawyers, and for their attorneys to gather all documents from eSwatini.





The court also heard that the State intends to join their case to that of the other five suspects arrested in the Forbes/Motsoane murder case.





All the accused are expected to stand trial together next year.





KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi sat in Tuesday's court proceedings.