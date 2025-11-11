 Ndimande Brothers Extradited from eSwatini to South Africa
LISTEN: Ndimande brothers extradited from eSwatini to South Africa

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Two brothers accused of the murders of rapper, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and his friend Tebello Motsoane have been extradited to South Africa.

International police organisation, Interpol coordinated the handover of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande to the SAPS in Eswatini on Tuesday morning. 

