LISTEN: Ndimande brothers extradited from eSwatini to South Africa
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Two brothers accused of the murders of rapper, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and his friend Tebello Motsoane have been extradited to South Africa.
International police organisation, Interpol coordinated the handover of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande to the SAPS in Eswatini on Tuesday morning.
The team investigating the murder case of #AKA and #Tibz arrives at the @kingshakaint. They are led by the IO in the case. WO , Kumarasan Pillay @nushera pic.twitter.com/z8g9T5X6U0— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) November 11, 2025
