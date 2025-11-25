Ndimande brothers back in court as State prepares to oppose bail in AKA, Tibz murder case

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were brought back to South Africa under heavy police guard two weeks ago, ending a year-long legal battle in Eswatini, where they had been arrested shortly after the February 2023 killings.





Their extradition followed an unsuccessful appeal against a court ruling ordering that they be sent back to South Africa to stand trial.





Earlier this month, National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the brothers are facing 24 charges across three separate cases, highlighting the extent of the State’s case against them.





"These cases include the murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti in 2022, the murders of AKA and Tibz in 2023, and the murder of a taxi boss’s driver and the attempted murder of his wife.





"They were processed after landing — fingerprints taken, charged at a local station — and then handed over for their first court appearance. It is quite a significant moment for us."





The State alleges that one of the brothers pulled the trigger outside Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in February 2023, killing Forbes instantly as he embraced Motsoane.





The attack, captured on CCTV, sent shockwaves across the country.





During their first appearance on South African soil earlier this month, the matter was postponed to allow their defence lawyers, Simphiwe Mlotshwa and Sibusiso Dlamini, more time for consultation.





It remains unclear whether the pair will apply for bail, but State prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Gcaba has already made the State’s position clear.





"The State will oppose bail," Gcaba told the court, arguing the brothers are flight risks, given they fled to Eswatini after the murders and resisted extradition for months.





The brothers were transported from King Mswati III International Airport by South Africa’s high-risk police team, who escorted them to King Shaka International Airport under tight security before handing them over to detectives.





The pair is expected to return to the dock today as the court outlines the next steps in the prosecution.





