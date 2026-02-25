NCC probes sanitary towel brands after study finds hormone-disrupting chemical

Researchers at the University of the Free State say they detected hormone-disrupting chemicals in products from popular brands.





They warn that while the amounts found in each product may seem small, using them daily or monthly over many years could increase health risks.





Acting Commissioner at the council Hardin Ratshisusu says the probe seeks to evaluate whether the suppliers are complying with the Consumer Protection Act.





ALSO READ: Immediate recall urged over toxic menstrual products





"The NCC will be requiring the concerned suppliers to conduct tests on the affected products or provide the latest laboratory results that tested for EDCs, if any. Once the NCC receives the results, these will be assessed to determine whether product recall provisions in terms of section 60 of the CPA should be invoked."





"The NCC will engage with other stakeholders and regulatory authorities in the course of the investigation."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)