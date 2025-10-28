NCC announces Nissan Qashqai recall

The NCC says Nissan South Africa reported that some vehicles may have a fuel pipe defect.

The commission says movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip could cause wear and potentially lead to perforation of the pipe.

Spokesperson Phetho Ntaba confirmed that 1,665 vehicles are affected.

She said the SUVs were sold nationwide between 4 May 2021 and 17 October 2024.

"It is important for consumers to heed the call, as and when there is a recall [whether they are] informed by the manufacturer, the dealership or the National Consumer Commission.

"This is for their own safety and the safety of other road users. We urge consumers to take the affected vehicles to the authorized dealership.

"Remember, if there are necessary repairs to be done on your vehicle, this will be done at no cost to you as a consumer."

