NCC announces further vehicle recalls

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership, where the necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.





The full NCC statement is below:





FORD MUSTANG





Ford Motor Company informed the NCC that they are recalling the Ford Mustang vehicles, which were made available from 2021 to 2022.

The recall is due to a low-pressure fuel pump. The affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to a failure in the low-pressure fuel pump.





Loss of fuel pressure and flow can result from internal contamination of the jet pump, particularly in low fuel conditions, and from reduced internal clearances of the fuel pump, leading to increased internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock.





This may cause a loss of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. An engine stall while driving increases the risk of an accident.





FORD TRANSIT CUSTOM VEHICLES





According to the supplier, Ford Transit Custom vehicles that were made available from 2024 to 2025 in South Africa have an airbag defect.

On the affected vehicles, the passenger’s airbag needs to be replaced as a filter within the inflator might not meet the thickness specification.





In the event of an accident that can cause airbag deployment, the filter can block the gas, stopping it from moving through the inflator.





BMW X3 (G45) SERIES





BMW AG is recalling the X3 (G45) series vehicles. The two outer head restraints on the rear seats of the affected vehicles were not manufactured correctly.





In the event of an accident, it is possible that the support function may be compromised, and the outer head restraints on the rear seat may not provide the required protection. This may cause severe injuries as parts of the head restraint could knock or dislodge.





VOLKSWAGEN POLO





Volkswagen of South Africa (VWSA) informed the NCC that they are recalling the VW Polo, which was made available from 19 to 23 May 2025. This is due to the rear axle which was not bolted to the body with the necessary torque.





As a result, this can lead to the bolts detaching and, in the worst case, dislodgement of the rear axle and loss of control when driving.





HINO 500 SERIES BUSES





The affected Hino 500 series buses may have been manufactured with a drag link that was not torqued correctly, and in some cases, split pins may be missing. These components are critical to the steering system. This fault may cause a loss of steering control while the bus is in motion. The affected vehicles were made available between 5 July 2018 and 12 August 2025.





