Natu warns some KZN schools not ready to reopen

It says many schools in several districts have not received textbooks or stationery, while some of the infrastructure damaged by last year’s floods and storms has still not been repaired.





The union's Mabija Mathemba says some schools won't be able to start classes next week.





" Schools that are Section 21, those schools do procurement by themselves, and there are allocations that are the funds that are supposed to be transmitted to the school's bank account by last year, have not been transmitted.





"As a result, the procurement for stationery and textbooks has not been done. How are we going to reopen schools next week?"





The KZN Department of Education has acknowledged that the delivery of stationery may cause minor delays at some schools.





However, spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says the department is adamant that learning will begin immediately.





"Otherwise, the majority of schools throughout the province are ready to start with the first period of the academic year."





