NATU slams 'unaffordable’ GEMS adjustments

The union says GEMS members were slapped with a 9% contribution adjustment last month, following a 13% hike in 2025.





NATU says teachers received only a 5.5% salary increase in the 2025/26 financial year and are set to receive a 4% adjustment the next year.





The union says the increases are placing severe financial pressure on teachers who provide an essential service and are an attack on workers’ take-home pay.





NATU and other unions are calling for meaningful consultation to address the impasse.





A national protest is planned for next week at the GEMS head office in Pretoria.





Meanwhile, GEMS has defended the hike as necessary for long-term sustainability and to maintain its 25% statutory reserve requirement.





The increase will be revised to 9.5 per cent in April.





The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA has described the hike as unreasonable.





