NATJOINTS confident of safe, smooth SONA

It has assured the country that the president's speech in Cape Town will proceed smoothly, without any disruptions.

ALSO READ: Natjoints ‘ready’ to deal with elections

NATJOINTS says various stakeholders have been meeting regularly in the build-up to SONA 2026.

Officials have enhanced police visibility to prevent and combat any opportunistic crime before, during, and after the address.

It says a road closure advisory has been issued to residents, spectators, and businesses around Cape Town City Hall.

Airspace in the vicinity will also be restricted from seven in the morning until ten in the evening.

NATJOINTS has warned that those seen around City Hall without valid accreditation will be dealt with accordingly.

It also affirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday night will take place with minimal to zero incidents.

Officials, including Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, will provide further instructions to law enforcement deployed for the SONA on Thursday morning.