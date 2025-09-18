National Taxi Association chair killed as bullets fly in Soweto

Moyo was shot and killed while driving in Diepkloof on Thursday.





According to Gauteng police, the 58-year-old was on his way to a business meeting in Johannesburg when an unknown number of suspects opened fire on his car.





Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspects were driving a minibus and a car.





”We cannot confirm the motive behind the shooting or killing. We suspect that it is related to the ongoing taxi violence, taking into account that the victim is the chairman of the taxi association.”





Masondo says the suspects fled the scene.





“We are working with the Gauteng Department of Transport and the metro police, and we have arrested suspects (for previous shootings). We hope with this one, if it is related to taxi violence, there will be a breakthrough.”





Masondo says the SAPS taxi violence task team will be investigating the killing.





