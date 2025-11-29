National shelter movement urges year-round support for GBV survivors

The latest crime statistics, released on Friday, show that more than 1 500 GBV and femicide perpetrators were convicted between April and September.





The organisation says shelters and frontline workers continue to provide safe spaces and vital education in their communities, but they cannot shoulder the crisis alone.





Board member at the movement, Greer Schoeman says they are in need of urgent and meaningful support.





She says some shelters receive grants as low as R140 000 a year, with the Department of Social Development covering less than 40% of their operational costs.





ALSO READ: GBV convictions climb, but victims are still turned away at police stations, says activist





Schoeman says shelters which are expected to rescue, house, feed and empower survivors, are having to rely on private donors to keep their doors open.





She has made an appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa for more support.





" We call on his continued leadership to ensure that women's organisations and community organisations that respond to the scourge are not prevented from doing so, but are empowered and effectively resourced to continue to provide these services."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)