National Disaster declared after deadly floods in SA

More than 30 people have died in Limpopo and Mpumalanga following severe flooding in recent days.

Thousands have been left destitute after their homes were submerged with many residents being moved to temporary shelters.

In Mpumalanga alone, assessment damages have breached two-billion rand with officials looking to rebuild homes and repair infrastructure.

A search is underway for at least two missing people in Limpopo.

KZN has also been affected by inclement weather, with provincial disaster teams assessing the damage in the Jozini Local Municipality on Sunday.

Pearl Binqose speaks for the national Cooperative Governance Department.

" Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa conveyed his deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the loss of life and urge the residents to remain vigilant, heed warnings, avoid unnecessary travel and prioritize safety,” says Pearl Binqose, national Cooperative Governance spokesperson.

“Response and recovery efforts will continue to be coordinated to ensure that assistance reaches all affected communities."

