National Dialogue to proceed despite foundations’ objections

This weekend, the Presidency confirmed that the event, set to begin next week, will proceed as planned despite several major legacy foundations pulling out.





These foundations, including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, claim the government is ignoring expert advice by pushing ahead with the event.





" We must move swiftly to hand over the process to civil society and citizens and citizen organisations that have interest in solving the challenges our country's facing. We must not allow any grouping to control the process that should truly belong to citizens and society in general," says the committee's chairperson, Boichoko Ditlhake.





Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Ditlhake, says the reduced costs associated with hosting the National Dialogue and the funding plan were designed to lessen the burden on the fiscus.





The event is expected to cost around R700 million.





"The total budget for the National Dialogue will be developed as a structure and form of the community dialogues are finalised by the National Convention and will depend on any kind of contributions and other sources that can be mobilised and will be mobilised from various stakeholders across all sectors of our society."





Meanwhile, political analyst Dr Imraan Buccus believes the dialogue needs to go back to the drawing board.





"The current composition of this dialogue, it comprises the elite in our society, NGOs that are blue chip. The process that wants to talk to the many problems we have in our society does need to include representations of mass-based organisations."





