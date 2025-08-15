National Dialogue must go beyond talk – analyst

" It is not just that issues are going to simply be captured, but then there there's no follow up. So, when people are sharing what their problems are, what their issues are, they need to be heard and there needs to be responses to them.

"So if people are saying, we are battling without water, that has to be taken seriously," said UKZN's Professor Lubna Nadvi.

The government is holding its first convention of the national dialogue process in Pretoria.

READ: National Dialogue to proceed despite foundations’ objections

The event is going ahead today despite backlash, with several political parties and legacy foundations pulling out citing concerns over planning and costs.

Some 800 delegates are set to attend the two-day talks.

Nadvi said addressing service delivery challenges, corruption, and political accountability is key to making it work.

"The dialogue is not just, you know, a talk show or should not be a talk show. There must be responses, a plan of action put in place to ensure that problems that are raised by participants and South Africans are actually attended to. We have waited over 30 years for this process."

