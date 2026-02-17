National Assembly grants another extension to ad hoc committee’s deadline
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
The National Assembly has approved a third extension for the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the justice system to 31 March.
The committee was to conclude its work on Friday.
During a brief virtual sitting on Tuesday, Members of Parliament agreed to extend the mandate to allow more witnesses to testify.
These include the return of forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and the possibility of a submission from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Since it started, the committee has heard testimony from several high-profile witnesses, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, his predecessor Bheki Cele, tenderpreneur and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and private forensic examiner Paul O’Sullivan.
The committee’s original deadline was October 2025, and was later extended to 20 February.
