 National Assembly grants another extension to ad hoc committee’s deadline
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

National Assembly grants another extension to ad hoc committee’s deadline

Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

The National Assembly has approved a third extension for the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the justice system to 31 March.  

Paul O Sullivan Ad hoc
Parliament Youtube

The committee was to conclude its work on Friday.


During a brief virtual sitting on Tuesday, Members of Parliament agreed to extend the mandate to allow more witnesses to testify. 


ALSO READ: O’Sullivan denies he infiltrated police watchdog IPID


These include the return of forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and the possibility of a submission from President Cyril Ramaphosa.


Since it started, the committee has heard testimony from several high-profile witnesses, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, his predecessor Bheki Cele, tenderpreneur and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and private forensic examiner Paul O’Sullivan.


The committee’s original deadline was October 2025, and was later extended to 20 February. 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

Corruption National Assembly Ad hoc committee
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.