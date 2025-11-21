Nation in Black: South Africans march as GBV declared national crisis

The G20 Women's Shutdown has gained global traction as a movement highlighting the gravity of these violent crimes, and takes place on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.





President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the scourge as a national crisis at the G20 Social Summit in Boksburg on Thursday.





Supporters of the movement will observe a 15-minute pause at midday in memory of women murdered every day.





In Durban, a protest will be held at South Beach.





Meanwhile, some people have told Newswatch they hope today's national demonstration will make a difference. One man said he has lost two really good friends to gender-based violence attacks this year.





“It's a serious issue that we have in this country, and the world needs to know about it."





Another woman spoke on President Cyril Ramphosa declaring gender-based violence a national crisis.





“All I am reminded of is that in 2018, he went to receive a memorandum that was speaking up about the safety of women and children. I do not hold my breath."





One woman said there needs to be change in society,

"We need people to stop bearing these things within their families, within their homes, within their communities. We need to talk about it. We need to protect not just ourselves, but our babies, our sisters, the little kids that are going to school. The mothers who are struggling."





A man said it's not just a problem that women are faced with.





"I think that men also victims of it too. It's important for everyone to get behind the sand. If everybody gets behind it, the noise we make gets louder and the impact becomes greater.





This while a mother told Newswatch that she lost her daughter in a situation that should have never happened.





"A moment created by desperation, lawlessness, and a kind of societal pressure that poverty produces. We need leaders, both local and global to understand that poverty is not an abstract issue. It destroys families steal futures. It takes lives, and we deserve to raise our children in a nation where their lives are not threatened by the consequences of inequality."





