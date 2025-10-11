Nathi Mthethwa’s remains to return to KwaMbonambi

It's ahead of a special official funeral in Dondotha tomorrow.





Nathi Mthethwa died last week after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.





President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category two funeral for the leader and is expected to deliver Mthethwa's eulogy.





Yesterday, a short ceremony was held at the King Shaka International Airport where his remains arrived.





Family spokesperson, Sfiso Buthelezi, addressed the media.





"Some other times we thought we may not be able to make it. We're now back at home. We did not come back empty handed."





"He came back with the sign of the soil to present him to his children, to present him to the people of South Africa."





